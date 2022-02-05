Westbury Dunkin’ Donuts Robbed

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau is investigating a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7:20 p.m. in Westbury.

According to Robbery Squad detectives, an unknown male entered the Dunkin’ Donuts located at 467 Old Country Road. The subject approached the clerk, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the subject fled in an unknown direction, with an undisclosed amount of US currency.

The subject is described as a male black, approximately 5’8” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black mask, black sweatshirt and black pants.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department