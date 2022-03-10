Driver Killed When Car Strikes A Bus In Old Westbury

Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad Detectives are investigating a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Wednesday, March 9 at 2:52 p.m. in Old Westbury.

According to detectives, a male, 17, was operating a 2019 BMW southbound on Glen Cove Road in the vicinity of Hewlett Drive and crossed over the median, striking a NICE Bus. The male bus driver, 63, was traveling northbound on Glen Cove Road.

As a result of the collision, the operator of the BMW suffered severe head and body trauma. He was pronounced at scene by a Nassau County police medic.

The operator of the bus suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition. There were no passengers on the bus.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time and the investigation into the accident continues.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department