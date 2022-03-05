ICLI Hosts Virtual Black History Month Celebration

The Islamic Center of Long Island will host its 19th annual Black History Month Celebration on Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. This year’s theme, “Celebrating Leadership” will highlight the accomplishments and successes in leadership by African Americans, past and present.

The Black History Month event is a community celebration and this year, the ICLI will have two distinguished Guest Speakers and a Spoken Word Artist as follows:

• Justice Brianna A. Vaughan, judge, Village of Hempstead

• Dr. Tahira A. DuPree Chase, superintendent, Westbury School District

• Dr. Linda H. Humes, Director, YAFFE Cultural Arts

ICLI annually acknowledges the outstanding achievements of African Americans, and during previous years, esteemed community leaders who participated as special guest speakers included civil rights attorney Frederick K. Brewington, Abyssinian Baptist Churc Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, First Baptist Church of Riverhead Reverend Charles A. Coverdale, NAACP Long Island Regional Director Tracey A. Edwards, Strategic Community Partnerships at Northwell Health Vice President Reverend Barbara Felker and Elaine Gross, founder, Erase Racism of Long Island.

ICLI events are known for a collegial mix of interfaith community leaders and members that come together to celebrate religious diversity and harmony. Additionally, ICLI is a recipient of several awards in recognition of its pioneering and trend setting outreach programs.

“The Black History Month Celebration is one that we are deeply committed to and we hope that you will join us on this auspicious occasion,” organizers said in a statement.

If you have any questions, contact the ICLI at 516-333-3496 or info@icliny.org.

Leadership of the ICLI includes President Amin Khwaja, Chairperson Habeeb Ahmed and co-chair Dr. Isma Chaudhry.

—Submitted by the Islamic Center of Long Island